Henry Albert Padgett, Jr
November 7, 1930 - October 13, 2020
Monetta, South Carolina - Henry Padgett, Jr., 89, passed away on October 13, 2020.
Mr. Padgett was born near Monetta, SC, the son of Henry Albert Padgett, Sr. and Mildred Miller Padgett of Monetta. He graduated from Monetta High School in 1947. He spent 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, including in the Korean War; enlisting, being stationed for a time at Clark Air Force Base in the Phillipines, finally at Shaw Air Force Base, SC, and being honorably discharged a Master Sergent. He then attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While in college in 1956-57, he worked for Wilbur and James Smith at Wilbur Smith Associates civil engineering firm in Columbia; and at the end of his career returned to work there, from 2008-2010. He began his career with the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads, in Waynesville, NC, Washington, DC and Frankfort, Kentucky; then with the Kentucky Highway Department, in Frankfort and finally Bowling Green, KY, resigning as District Engineer to form his own firm, Padgett and Dinning Engineering, with his partner James Dinning, from 1966-1978. He spent much of his later career working for and with Jim Skaggs of Bowling Green, as a heavy and highway construction manager in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama; then returned to South Carolina with construction, and ended his career in Columbia practicing Civil Engineering. He was the finest father there ever was, and the finest man we ever knew.
He is survived by his children; sons Stanley T. Padgett and wife Linda of Apollo Beach, FL, and Henry A. Padgett, III (Hank) and wife Linda of Lexington, SC; his brother Ernest T. Padgett of Monetta, and his sister Mary P. Boatwright of Aiken, SC; 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy P. Bigelow of Aberdeen, WA, his brother Franklin A. Padgett of Monetta, his former wife Doris B. Padgett of Columbia, and 2 great-grandchildren. His family is forever grateful to the staffs of the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Hospital of Columbia, Lexington Medical Center, Generations of Batesburg-Leesville, and Agape Hospice House of Columbia, for their thoughtful, professional and compassionate care.
A private graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 17, 2020, near Monetta, SC. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com