Henry P. (Hal) Duvall, IV COLUMBIA - Henry Powe (Hal) Duvall, IV died on September 12, 2020 in Columbia SC. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a burial service will be held at Old St. David's Church in Cheraw S.C. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 3pm. Hal Duvall was born on November 20, 1930 in Sewanee, Tennessee. He was the son of Henry P. Duvall and Elizabeth Farmer Duvall. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Cheraw S.C. where his father joined the family hardware business, Cheraw Hardware & Supply Company. After attending Cheraw public schools, Mr. Duvall graduated from The Citadel in 1952. He served in the US Army as an infantry officer. Following his army service, Hal returned to Cheraw to join the family hardware business as a fourth generation owner and operator. Hal was active in the hardware business outside of Cheraw, serving for 24 years on the Board of Directors for ServiStar Corporation, a nationwide distributor of hardware to retail stores. He served as President of Cheraw Hardware & Supply until the store closed in 1997 after 104 years of operation by the Duvall family. Recognized for his business experience, Mr. Duvall served for many years on the Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan and its successor, First Bank. Mr. Duvall was active member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Cheraw. He served on the vestry and as warden of the parish. His love of music led him to sing in the choir for seventy years and serve twenty-five years as the choir director. In his retirement, Mr. Duvall fulfilled a lifelong desire to write, completing two novels and a collection of anecdotes collected from his days in Cheraw. In 2014, Hal and his second wife, Amaryllis Doar Duvall moved to Still Hopes, an Episcopal retirement community in West Columbia, S.C. Hal Duvall was predeceased by his first wife of 36 years, Jean Crawford Duvall and his sister, Elizabeth Duvall Eubanks. His survivors include his wife, Amaryllis Doar Duvall of Still Hopes in West Columbia, his brother, The Right Reverend Charles Farmer Duvall of Still Hopes Retirement Community in West Columbia, his daughter, Sarah Duvall Boan of Cheraw and his son, Henry P. Duvall V of Sumter. He is also survived by grandchildren Belinthia Coggins Elder, William Stafford Boan, Jackson Crawford Duvall, Charles Harrison Duvall, Sallie Elizabeth Duvall, great grandchildren Crawford Duvall Poole, Sarah Madeline Boan and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mercy In Me Free Medical Clinic, 32 Foundry Hill Rd, Cheraw, S.C. ,29520 or the Chaplain's Fund, Still Hopes, PO Box 2959, West Columbia, S.C. 29171.



