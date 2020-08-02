Henry Ray Amick, Jr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Henry Ray Amick, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 31, 2020 after suffering a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Trigeminal Neuralgia. Born in Columbia, SC on August 6, 1939, he was a son of the late Henry Ray Amick, Sr. and Mabel Dora Adicks Amick. Ray graduated from Columbia High School and retired from Columbia Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 227 in 2001. He was a Master Plumber, Pipefitter and Welder and enjoyed coordinating and teaching welding classes. Ray owned and operated Amick Plumbing Company for several years, then continued to work for local and out of state mechanical contractors up and down the East Coast. Ray had many hobbies. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved the Gamecocks and was a member of the Gamecock Club for years. Ray loved playing his trumpet and played with many dance bands in his younger years. Once he won a Shag contest and from then on was called the Shag King. Ray enjoyed working in his yard and flower gardens. He was competitive and liked the game of chess and taught it to all his grandkids. He was hard to beat. Ray loved his God and his family and was a member of Dutch Fork Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Betty Hatley Amick; a son, Tony Amick (Susie); a daughter, Rhonda Amick Lanier (Barry); brother, Ronald Amick (Phyllis); two sisters, Pat Amick Paschal (Ronnie) and Judy Amick Thomas; four grandchildren, Travis Amick (Allison), Bryant Paschal, Michael Lanier, Brandon Lanier (Madison); and one great-granddaughter, Maebel Rae Lanier. The graveside service for Mr. Amick will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC 29209. The Rev. Joe Copeland will officiate. Mr. Amick will be available for viewing between the hours of 9 and 4, Monday, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, mask are required and social distancing will be enforced. The family would like to give special thanks to his best friend, Quincy (Sonny) and Becky Bouknight for all their love and support. Also, a special thanks to Tracy Chaney, CNA, for her patience, and loving care of Ray during this difficult time. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com