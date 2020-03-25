Henry Ray Bridges BLYTHEWOOD Henry Ray Bridges, 82, of Blythewood, SC died March 23, 2020. Born June 26, 1937, in High Shoals, NC, he was the son of the late Garland and Annie Sue Lancaster Bridges. Henry was a resident of the Columbia area for over 50 years, and was married to Peggy Bridges for 54 years. Henry worked for Civil Service as a Boiler Operator and Foreman in Fort Jackson, SC. He was a Korean War veteran of the US Navy from 1954-1958 on board the destroyer, USS Buck. In his free time, he loved hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and traveling. He was an avid gardener sharing garden vegetables with family, friends and neighbors. He worked tirelessly with the Northeast Christian Church in many areas, including teaching, building, Elder, trustee, treasurer and maintenance. Survivors include his wife, Peggy; four children, Richard Myers (Mary), Kathryn Salerno (David), Michael Bridges (April) and Melanie Bridges; grandchildren, Chris Myers (Mandy), Jacob Myers (Ashley), Nick Myers, Paul Zain (E.J.), Mackenzie and Ashlyn Salerno; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Strickland and Peggy Moses; brothers, Hugh Bridges (Karen), Russell Bridges, Donald Bridges (Faye) and Earl Bridges (Linda); as well as many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jean Bridges and Katherine Bailey. Due to the severity of the CVOID-19 pandemic and the family's concern for your health, it is encouraged that you view the Live Stream Video of Mr. Bridges' service remotely by visiting www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Henry-Bridges-2/ The funeral service for Mr. Bridges will be held 3 o'clock, Thursday, March 26th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Garry Cheek and Tim Brokaw will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 2 o'clock. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Providence Hospital and Heart of Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
