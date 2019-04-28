Henry Franklin Ricard, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA Frank Ricard, 78, entered his heavenly home on April 25, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1940 to the late Henry Franklin Ricard, Sr. and the late Margaret Steele Ricard. In addition to his mother and father, he was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Ann Ricard and brother, Dennis Ricard. Mr. Ricard is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Ricard; sister, Nancy Crout (Larry); sister-in-law, Rose Ricard; sister, Nicky Lorick; brother, Dewitt Ricard; sister, Maxine Grubbs (Gerald); brother, Allen Ricard (Cindy); and sister, Teresa Haltiwanger (Paul); sons, Randall Ricard, Earl Ricard (Nora) and Tony Ricard (Julie); grandchildren; Katelyn Ricard, Hunter Ricard, Morgan Ricard and Blaine Ricard. Frank was a loyal employee of RH Smith Lumber Company for 57 years. Frank was widely known by many. He loved his family dearly, being outdoors, and was an avid farmer. He was always out riding, visiting family, checking on farm animals and checking his crops. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. The Ricard family would like to thank the first responders, fire department, Lexington County Sheriff's Office and Paramedics for their effort and genuine care and compassion. Funeral services will be held at Dunn's Chapel on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m with interment at Southland Memorial Gardens following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunn's Chapel or Boiling Springs United Methodist Church. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019