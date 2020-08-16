Henry S. Cooke, Jr. COLUMBIA, SC - Henry S. Cooke, Jr., age 84, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Providence Hospital after a brief illness. Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Funeral services for Mr. Cooke will be private. Mr. Cooke was born in Columbia, S.C., on July 19, 1936, to the late Henry S. and Ester Mae Dixon Cooke. He was a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School and apprenticed as a brick mason in Washington, D.C. and Columbia, S.C. He worked for Crafts Farrow Mental Hospital in the Engineering Department for 38 years before his retirement. Mr. Cooke loved to stay busy and until his recent illness, still worked out and operated his lawn service business. He was a long-time member of Cedar Creek Community Church, formerly Cedar Creek AME Church, which his paternal Smith family helped establish. He was a member of his church's Jubilee Choir, Voices of Cedar Creek and the Deacon Board. Condolences for Mr. Cooke can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com
