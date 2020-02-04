Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Smith. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 3:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Smith COLUMBIA - Mr. Henry Smith was born on September 30, 1944, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the fourth of eight children, born to the late Annie and Willie Smith of Hopkins, South Carolina. Henry had three brothers, Mr. Roosevelt Smith, Mr. Ervin Smith and Mr. James Smith (Loretta). His sisters were Ms. Willie Mae Smith, Mrs. Annie Mae Thomas (Robert) and the late Mrs. Maggie Hill (Charles) and the late Mrs. Josephine Navarro. Henry peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, while at home, surrounded by his loving family. Henry was affectionately known as "Little Man". He was educated in the Richland County school district and attended Brooker T. Washington High School. He began his career as a professional Brick Mason at the age of 25 and took great pride in his craft, ultimately retiring at the age of 65. Mr. Henry Smith leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and dedicated wife, Mamie Smith; sons Anthony Smith, John Smith (Sonja), Leslie Smith and Danny Smith; daughters Diane Johnson (Bryan) and Rose Smith (Earl Corbitt); seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was loved by each of them and will be dearly missed by all. The homegoing service for Henry Smith will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road, Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home of Sumter, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Henry Smith COLUMBIA - Mr. Henry Smith was born on September 30, 1944, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the fourth of eight children, born to the late Annie and Willie Smith of Hopkins, South Carolina. Henry had three brothers, Mr. Roosevelt Smith, Mr. Ervin Smith and Mr. James Smith (Loretta). His sisters were Ms. Willie Mae Smith, Mrs. Annie Mae Thomas (Robert) and the late Mrs. Maggie Hill (Charles) and the late Mrs. Josephine Navarro. Henry peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, while at home, surrounded by his loving family. Henry was affectionately known as "Little Man". He was educated in the Richland County school district and attended Brooker T. Washington High School. He began his career as a professional Brick Mason at the age of 25 and took great pride in his craft, ultimately retiring at the age of 65. Mr. Henry Smith leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and dedicated wife, Mamie Smith; sons Anthony Smith, John Smith (Sonja), Leslie Smith and Danny Smith; daughters Diane Johnson (Bryan) and Rose Smith (Earl Corbitt); seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was loved by each of them and will be dearly missed by all. The homegoing service for Henry Smith will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road, Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home of Sumter, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close