Henry Smith COLUMBIA - Mr. Henry Smith was born on September 30, 1944, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the fourth of eight children, born to the late Annie and Willie Smith of Hopkins, South Carolina. Henry had three brothers, Mr. Roosevelt Smith, Mr. Ervin Smith and Mr. James Smith (Loretta). His sisters were Ms. Willie Mae Smith, Mrs. Annie Mae Thomas (Robert) and the late Mrs. Maggie Hill (Charles) and the late Mrs. Josephine Navarro. Henry peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, while at home, surrounded by his loving family. Henry was affectionately known as "Little Man". He was educated in the Richland County school district and attended Brooker T. Washington High School. He began his career as a professional Brick Mason at the age of 25 and took great pride in his craft, ultimately retiring at the age of 65. Mr. Henry Smith leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and dedicated wife, Mamie Smith; sons Anthony Smith, John Smith (Sonja), Leslie Smith and Danny Smith; daughters Diane Johnson (Bryan) and Rose Smith (Earl Corbitt); seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was loved by each of them and will be dearly missed by all. The homegoing service for Henry Smith will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road, Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home of Sumter, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 4, 2020