Henry Stewart Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Stewart Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henry Stewart Jr BLACKSTOCK, SC - Mr. Henry Stewart Jr passed away on Oct 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Dorothy Stewart, son: Antonio Sanders, daughters: Katina Prioleau, Kayla Stewart and Whitney Stewart, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 3pm Wed Oct 30, 2019, @ New Independent Methodist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tues Oct 29, 2019 from 12 noon to 3pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.Wake from 5pm to 7:30pm @ the Church. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.