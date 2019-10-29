Henry Stewart Jr BLACKSTOCK, SC - Mr. Henry Stewart Jr passed away on Oct 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Dorothy Stewart, son: Antonio Sanders, daughters: Katina Prioleau, Kayla Stewart and Whitney Stewart, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 3pm Wed Oct 30, 2019, @ New Independent Methodist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tues Oct 29, 2019 from 12 noon to 3pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.Wake from 5pm to 7:30pm @ the Church. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2019