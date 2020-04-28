|
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens
Henry Thomas Shuler CAYCE Mr. Henry Thomas "Tom" Shuler, 92, of Cayce, married to the love of his life, Emily Idelle Crim Shuler for almost 71 years, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 27, 2020. Born on October 1, 1927 in Elloree, he was the oldest of 7 children born to Maggie Hill Shuler and William Henry Shuler. He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Surviving are two sisters, Maggie Fields (Emmett) of Cameron and Jewel "Judy" Shuler (Bobby Ray) of Elloree, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom, also referred to as Pop Pop, will be forever remembered and cherished by his children, Henrietta Idelle Shuler of West Columbia and Dianne Emily Wise (Don) of Orangeburg; grandson, Michael Brandon Wise (Jennifer Lynne) and great grandson, Walter "Walt" James Wise, as a loving Christian father and grandfather who always put the needs of others above his own. God was in charge of his household with Tom faithfully serving as the family spiritual leader. Over the years, he served as deacon, treasurer, Children's Training Union Director, sound technician, and usher as well as on various committees at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Broadacres Baptist Church where he is currently a member. He was also active in Woodmen of the World. A World War II Veteran, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He began his career as a TV repairman, expanded his training to become a certified electrician, and after retiring from Wilson Associates, went into business on his own specializing in sound systems. In his spare time, he enjoyed building and taking apart anything electronic, talking on his CB radio, singing and whistling to early Country Western Music, and lending a hand to friends and family. He chose to become a lifelong learner and enjoyed sharing and applying new knowledge daily. He was genuine and positive, allowing him to remain focused on the present rather than the past. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Livestreaming is viewable on Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WestColumbiaChapel/. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation and love to friends and family for their heartfelt prayers, calls, cards, texts, flowers, food, visits, and other acts of kindness throughout the past year during Tom's illness. They always came at the perfect time. Memorials may be made to Broadacres Baptist Church, 2350 Taylor Road, Cayce, SC 29033. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2020
