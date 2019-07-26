Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Yates "Hank" Caudle Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry "Hank" Yates Caudle Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Henry "Hank" Yates Caudle Jr., 62, of West Columbia, was born December 23, 1956, to Barbara P. Owens and Henry Yates Caudle Sr. in Cayce, SC. He was a graduate from the University of South Carolina. Henry was a talented guitarist and had a deep appreciation for classic rock. He was also a lover of all living things and was known to adopt cats in the Cayce area. Henry is survived by his niece Elizabeth Lynne Elmore, uncle Robert Caudle, and his aunts Ann Wallace, Carol Brewer, and Ava Honeycutt. Henry is predeceased by his sister, Teresa Lynne Braddock, and his father, Henry Yates Caudle Sr. A memorial service for Henry will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Online condolences may be sent to

