Herbert Drucker COLUMBIA - Herbert Drucker, 77, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Herbert was born in Denmark, SC, on May 23, 1941. He was the fourth of five children born to Morris Wolf and Ida Belle Andronosky Drucker. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 35 years, Marilyn Ronnie Drucker. He leaves behind two sons, Laurence (Kimberly) Drucker of NC, Douglas Kranz, of CA; three daughters, Kay Drucker of MD, Isabel (Nathan Sisk) Drucker of SC, and Lisa (Arnie) Zweben of FL; as well as five grandchildren (Rachel, Marley, Miles, Bella, Warren). He is also survived by his two brothers, Meyer (Barbara) Drucker and Tobie (Sarah) Drucker of SC and a sister, Fay Grabin of SC. As well as, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted (Ellen) Drucker of GA. Herbert graduated from Denmark-Olar High School as president of his senior class, excelling in baseball and basketball, as well being an honor student. Herbert was a long-time member of Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia, SC. Herbert attended the District of Columbia Teacher's College, now known as the University of the District of Columbia, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in 1966. While attending college, he was employed as a computer operator during the 1960's. This unique combination of experience and his Mathematics degree lead him to be hired by UNIVAC in Hyattsville, MD. After a few months, UNIVAC would transfer him to the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD, where he was a member of the Updata Buffer Programming Team from 1966-1972. During this time, Herbert contributed to all Apollo missions from Apollo I-XVII. His specific responsibilities were to format and send commands to the CSM (Command Service Module), S-IVB (Fourth Stage of the Saturn Rocket), and the LEM (Lunar Excursion Module) during each mission. He would go to Kennedy Space Flight Center prior to each Apollo mission's launch to debug software, ensuring the proper function of each command. In 1972, he was honored with the Silver Snoopy Award for his work with Apollo XV by Command Module Pilot Al Worden. Herbert would go on to found TOP (Training for Opportunities) in Washington DC, where he and other IT professionals volunteered their time to train thousands of young people to enter the profession. Herbert would later retire with many years of service in the Information Technology field. He worked for UNIVAC, Logicon, Gould Industries, the American Red Cross and finally the state of South Carolina Department of Mental Health as the Director of Information Technology. Herb always enjoyed the comradery of his poker buddies. He was also an ardent Gamecock and Redskins fan for many years. Special thanks to Inda, Linda, Rae Ann and Nightingale's Nursing & Attendants for all their support. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery with the Rabbi Jonathan Case officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation or Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia, SC.

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

