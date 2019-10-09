|
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Kevin and Rami McCutchen
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Shandon United Methodist Church
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Herbert Edsel McCutchen COLUMBIA - Herbert Edsel McCutchen, 87, was born on April 17, 1932 in Kingstree, SC and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Herbert "Chief" and Lucille Price McCutchen. He graduated Kingstree High School and attended the University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecock fan the rest of his life. Edsel served our nation in the U.S. Army in Austria from 1954-1956. Once he came home from service to his wife and baby daughter, he went to work as a manager for Durham Life Insurance Company for which he worked until he opened his own agency, the Edsel McCutchen Insurance Agency. At this time, he and his family moved back to their hometown of Kingstree, SC where he lived until he retired. Edsel was a member of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and a member of the Hut Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the Kingstree Rotary Club, The Lion's Club and the Kingstree VFW. In 2007, he and his wife moved to Columbia to be closer to family. He became a member of Shandon United Methodist Church and a member of the JOY Sunday School Class. Edsel could be found at whatever sporting event or performance in which his grandchildren were participating. Edsel was always considered the life of the party regardless of where he was, and was loved by so many friends in all the places he lived, including Georgia and South Carolina. He truly never met a stranger. Surviving him are his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara Duke McCutchen; daughters, Sue McCutchen Scott and Amy McCutchen Meetze (Joley) both of Columbia; sons, Eddie McCutchen of Atlanta and Kevin McCutchen (Rami) of Columbia; and six grandchildren, Kristen McCutchen Walsh (Andy) of Canton, Georgia, Keri McCutchen Filakosky (Zac) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Knox McCutchen of Washington, DC, Alli and Rachel McCutchen of Columbia, and Lily Meetze also of Columbia. Edsel also has six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald "Dick" McCutchen. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC. The Rev. C.E. "Smoke" Kanipe will officiate. The burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Sandy Bay Cemetery, 1594 McCutchen Road Cades, SC 29518, with Mr. Marion E. Cobb presiding. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the home of Kevin and Rami McCutchen, 300 Crown Point Road in Columbia. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad McCutchen, Zac Filakosky, Andy Walsh, Knox McCutchen, Reggie Hunt, and Doug Price. Memorials may be made to Sandy Bay Cemetery, c/o Doug Price, 1753 McCutchen Road Kingstree, SC 29556; Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205; or Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
