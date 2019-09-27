Herbert F. Stabler SANDY RUN - Herbert F. Stabler, 77, of Sandy Run, SC, husband of Linda A. Stabler, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1942 in Swansea, SC to the late Johnnie and Oma Stabler. He retired from Eastman Kodak after 30 years of service. Herb was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with family. He loved sports, especially Clemson Tiger football. In addition to his wife of 16 years, he is survived by his twin daughters, Kristi Stabler Strange (Chris Ferres) and Mandi Stabler McMillan; grandson Brandon Duncan (Abigail Hawkins); three step children, Angela Fawver (Chris), Jonathan Bell (Jaclyn), Matthew Bell (Melissa) and eight step grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Woods. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beulah United Methodist Church, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 27, 2019