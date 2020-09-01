Herbert Floyd White COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Mr. Herbert Floyd White, 97, will be held on Tuesday morning at the Cryptside of Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The service will be officiated by Reverend Dan Williams of Lexington Baptist Church. Mr. White was born on August 23, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Floyd N. White and Margurite Mitchell White. Herbert passed away on August 29, 2020. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corp as a mechanic, engineer and gunner on the B-24 Liberator bomber. He also had duty on the B-17 bomber. He flew in the American Theatre during WWII and achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant. He received an honorable discharge and was awarded the American Theatre ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon and Victory ribbon. He was a longtime Lexington Baptist Church member. He worked for many years as a production supervisor in electronic component manufacturing. In his later years he was a painting contractor, working with his son, Brian White. Surviving are his loving wife of 74 years, Nadine W. White, daughter; Dayle White, sons; Bruce L. White (Martha Tumblin) and Brian F. White, Granddaughter; Sarah Elizabeth White. Those who preceded him in death were his late parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com