Herbert Lee Goodson COLUMBIA - Herbert Lee Goodson, affectionally known as "Lee" was born on September 29, 1999 in Columbia, South Carolina to Robert Goodson, Jr and Tahchee Wilson. Lee entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2020. Lee started his education in Richland County Schools District One before relocating to Virginia where he attended John Champe High School. He was employed by Husqvarna in Shipping and Receiving. Those who will forever cherish fond and precious memories are his parents Robert (Tiffany) Goodson and Tahchee (Errick) Smith, sisters Renee and Megan Goodson, step siblings Errick Smith Jr., Rick Smith, Travon Joseph, Tate Daniels, Jasmine Daniels; grandparents Robert and Ollie Goodson, Betty and Robbie Mouzon; Aunt Kendra (Raymond) Hart; Uncles Randy (Tiffany) Goodson, Gary Noble, Ryant Noble, Kevin Noble; godmother Yolanda English. Lee also leaves a sister at heart Princess; host of family and many close friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Goodson will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, 2:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
.