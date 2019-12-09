Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Livingston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Herbert Melvin Livingston SWANSEA - Herbert Melvin Livingston, 75, of Swansea, died peacefully Saturday morning at his home. Melvin was born September 6, 1944, and was a long-standing resident of Lexington County Pooles Mill Community, on the North Edisto River. He retired from Carolina Eastman in 1998 where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed his retirement, farming and raising black angus cows. He was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Melvin took pride in the brotherhood of the Oliver Lodge 133. He was an active member of the Orangeburg Cattleman Association and Pelion Young Farmers Association. He loved to laugh and have a good time. His smile was contagious. His faith was solid. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Callahan Livingston. They enjoyed their lives together, traveling to many fun destinations with friends and family, creating unmeasurable memories. He loved all of us well. He is survived by daughter, Kathy Livingston and son Curtis (Deidra) Anderson Livingston; grandchildren, Michael and Rachael Livingston, Corbin Livingston, Trey, Elaina and Emma Polewski; a sister, Helen (O'Neil) Lindler; sister-in-law, Pam (Riley) Livingston; brother-in-law, Billy (Merilyn) Callahan; nephews, Dickie Livingston, Andy Livingston, Tracy Lindler and Damon Lindler; nieces, Robin Phillips and Loren Corbin; and numerous great nephews, great nieces, cousins and countless community friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Erskine and Melvera (Jeffcoat) Livingston and two brothers, Dan Livingston and Steve Livingston. Visitation will be held at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home ( www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com ) in North on Monday, December 9 from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 10 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, North, S. C. with the Rev. Dewitt Livingston and the Rev. Richard Toy officiating. Burial with full masonic rites will follow in the church cemetery. "Well done, good and faithful servant! Come into your eternal rest." (Matthew 24: 23, 34). For we who depart this world knowing our eternity is secure through the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, there is no weeping or sorrow. Still, as we attend the funeral of a believer, though it may be a celebration of a life well-lived, we will mourn and miss him until we are once again reunited in Heaven. Published in The State on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

