Herbert M. "K.B." Ballington, Jr. LEXINGTON Funeral Service for Herbert McKendree "K.B." Ballington, Jr., 72, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church 1000 B Avenue West Columbia, SC 29169. Mr. Ballington passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in West Columbia, he was the son of the late Herbert McKendree and Betty Corley Ballington. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church his entire life and Christ the Servant (associate member almost 20 years). Mr. Ballington worked at the SC State Fair for 38 years, was a US Coast Guard Veteran and retired from USPS. Surviving include his wife of 20 years, Caroline B. Ballington; son, Andrew Hamson; daughters, Nichole Lupo and Kelly Carrion; sister, Patricia Elledge; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019