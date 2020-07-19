1/1
Herbert Maynard Boone
Herbert Maynard Boone WEST COLUMBIA Herbert Maynard Boone 91, of West Columbia husband of the late Laurel S. Boone passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1929 in Lexington County, South Carolina to the late Zackary Marvin Boone and Minnie Dora Kyzer Boone. He retired from Fruit of the Loom and was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church. He is survived by one daughter, Janice Lawson (Wayne); four sons, Jimmy Boone (Patricia), Steve Boone (Brenda), Gene Boone (Linda) and Allen Boone (Kim); eleven grandchildren and numerous great and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by, two brothers, Homer and Marvin Boone; two sisters, Millie Spivey and Annie Mae Wooten; one grandson, Steven Boone. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church Mission Fund, 501 Church Street, West Columbia, SC 29172. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
