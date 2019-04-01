Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Null Sr.. View Sign

Herbert Glenn Null, Sr. ELGIN - Herbert Glenn Null, Sr., 78, of Elgin, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born March 9, 1941, in Columbia, he was a son of the late George and Carrie Sinclare Wise Null. Herbert was a self-made business man. He was an independent service station owner, seven years with Shell and 38 years with Exxon. The station was always a place for friends to visit. Herbert enjoyed being involved with drag races, which gave him a good reason to spend time with his son. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Dowey Richardson Null; his beloved son, Herbie and his wife, Cheryl of Green Castle, PA; grandson, Glenn and his wife, Leslie, of Elgin; granddaughter, Mandy Null of Columbia; great-grandsons, Parker and Braxton Null; and a step-son, Scott Richardson. In addition to his parents, Herbert, was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Tillman Null; his daughter, Sandi Null; brother, George Null; and a sister, Gloria White. The graveside service for Mr. Null will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, April 2nd, at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave, Columbia, with The Rev. Richard Humphries, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Killian Baptist Church, 577 Killian Road, Columbia, SC 29203. Memories and condolences may be shared at

