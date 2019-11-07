Herman L. Smith

Herman L. "Bud" Smith LEESVILLE- Herman L. "Bud" Smith, 92, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon at Old Lexington Baptist Church with Rev. Joshua Davidson officiating. Visitation will be held after the service. Mr. Smith was born in Leesville, son of the late Hessie Lee and Blannie Gillian Smith. He was a member of Old Lexington Baptist Church. Mr. Smith retired from Burlington. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Perry "Bill" (Brenda) Smith of Leesville and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Smith, Lula Derrick, Doris Price, Alice Smith, Peggy Smith and Julia Poole. Condolences may expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Nov. 7, 2019
