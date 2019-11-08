Herman Lebray, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Herman Lebray, Jr. will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Public Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Surviving are: his wife, Stephanie Curry LaBray; sons, Herman Lebray, III and Javante Simmons; daughters, Kesha Lebray, Jasmine Barrett, and Shanita Dickens; sisters, Barbara Valery, Laverne Gordon and Diane Lebray; a brother Maurice Lebray; four grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2019