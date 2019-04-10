Herman Baer Speissegger, Jr. CHARLESTON - Herman Baer Speissegger, Jr., 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mary Lynne Rhodemyre Speissegger entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 7, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 102 Murray Boulevard, Charleston from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2019