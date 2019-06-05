Herman Vance Craps GILBERT - Herman Vance Craps, 91, of Gilbert passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born January 1, 1928 in Lexington, SC, the son of the late Annie Lee Leaphart and Maxie Greg Craps of Gilbert. Herman served in the United States Army in Korea. He worked in the Mills for 10 years and was a self-employed house painter for 40 years. He was well known for raising Beagles for coon hunters and being a founding member of Poplar Creek Coon Hunting Club. Herman is survived by his sons, Tony Craps, Tommy Craps and Jerry Craps (Dianne), all of Gilbert; grandchildren, Brian, Jill (Charles), Matthew (Rebecca) and Amy; great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Clayton, Bella, Vance and Benjamin; his siblings, Faith (Robert) Stone of Batesburg, Steve (Beth) Craps of Gilbert, Junius (Janice) Craps of Boiling Springs and Linda (Fletcher) Hartley of Lexington. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Carrie Lee Long Craps; sisters, Bobbie and Maxine; grandson, Chris Craps and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Craps. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 1220 Cedar Grove Rd., Leesville, SC 29070. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 5, 2019