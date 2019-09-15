Herman P. "Buddy" Watts COLUMBIA - Herman P. "Buddy" Watts, 81, passed away at Generations in Chapin, SC. He was the son of the late Minerva (Nub) and Herman P. Watts, Sr. Buddy was self-employed as a canteen operator at DSS in Columbia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Kerr Watts; daughter, Ann Watts (Ryan) Godfrey; 9 year old grandsons, Ty and Finn Godfrey; and sisters, Jane Taylor Singleton and Linda Taylor Brazell. A celebration of his life will take place on Thanksgiving Day. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 15, 2019