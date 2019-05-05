Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hermie Wactor. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Hermie Mills Wactor (1934-2019) COLUMBIA After a long struggle with a progressively debilitating disease, Hermie Mills Wactor, 85, went in peace to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William "Buddy" M. Wactor; mother, Jen Mills; two sisters, Clarice Senn and Evelyn Summers; and three brothers, Clarence, Grayson and Earl Mills. She is survived by her three children, Michael, Jim and Beth Wactor; four grandchildren, Jon, Kathryn, Lilith, and Savanna Wactor. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family and home. A dedicated mother and homemaker who constantly professed to hate cooking, yet cooked three meals a day for the family. When it came to family, no detail was too small. She took both great pride and great joy in being able to spend her entire day making sure everything was perfect for those she loved. Hermie was very active in her church, teaching Sunday School for many years and working as a volunteer in the church office. She developed strong bonds with a group of women from church and had dinner with the group every Monday night for as long as she was able. The restaurant referred to them as the "church ladies." Fascinated by wildlife, she was a supporter of Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens and loved to visit it every chance she got. She especially loved taking her grandchildren and watching them more than the animals. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Heartstrings Hospice for their assistance in the final weeks and eternal heartfelt gratitude to Joyce Sims and her Dream Team for everything they did to make this easier on the family. Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2019 at Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church with burial immediately following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in her name to Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210; or to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, SC 29210.

