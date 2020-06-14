Herschell Keith Jarvis
Herschell Keith Jarvis COLUMBIA - Herschell "Keith" Jarvis, 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday June 4, 2020 in Columbia, SC. He was surrounded by his family and friends during his final days. He was born on September 21, 1942 in New Market, Indiana to Ralph R. Jarvis and Julia Armstrong Jarvis. Keith had a wonderful sense of humor and cared deeply for his family. Survivors include his wife Bronwyn; his two daughters Debbie J. Jarvis of Columbia and Kathy A. Flynn of Hilton Head; two step sons Brett Snyder (Jean) of Chapin and Bart Snyder (Rachel) of Columbia; five grandchildren Elle and Jackson Flynn, Madison Snyder, and Caid and Landon Snyder; two brothers Wilbert "Butch" Jarvis of Terre Haute, IN, Ralph R. Jarvis Jr. of Tulsa, OK and one sister, Eva Jane Quigno of Paw Paw, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. There will be a private service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on June 18 at 2pm. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is handling arrangements.

Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
