Hester Jean Parker Fryer COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Hester Jean Parker Fryer will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (viewing begins at 9:00 a.m.) at the Zion Canaan Baptist Church with burial in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Born in Harrington, DE, she was a daughter of the late Dorsey and Della Parker. She retired from the Richland County Public Library, Northeast Branch. Surviving are her husband SGM (Ret.) Johnny Fryer; sons, Johnny (Dianna) Fryer, II and Marcus Fryer; daughter, Cherrie Whitsey; sisters, Linda Casson and Mary Ellen Harris; brothers, William Parker, Donnie Parker and Allen Parker; five grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Hester Jean Fryer to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Center.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019