Hester Jean Parker Fryer COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Hester Jean Parker Fryer will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (viewing begins at 9:00 a.m.) at the Zion Canaan Baptist Church with burial in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Born in Harrington, DE, she was a daughter of the late Dorsey and Della Parker. She retired from the Richland County Public Library, Northeast Branch. Surviving are her husband SGM (Ret.) Johnny Fryer; sons, Johnny (Dianna) Fryer, II and Marcus Fryer; daughter, Cherrie Whitsey; sisters, Linda Casson and Mary Ellen Harris; brothers, William Parker, Donnie Parker and Allen Parker; five grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Hester Jean Fryer to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Center.