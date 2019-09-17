Heyward Buddy Spires COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life for Heyward Buddy Spires, 82, will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1127 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Spires passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Columbia on October 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Heyward Spires and Montez Fallaw Spires. Buddy was a 1954 graduate of Olympia High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. If you ever had the chance to meet Buddy, you would always remember him. He was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. Buddy was an avid sports fan and will be missed and remembered by all. Surviving are his daughter, Angela Carol Spires of Columbia; son, Christopher Lee Spires (Lindsay) of Roswell, GA; granddaughters, Mason Spires and Charlie Spires both of Roswell; and sister, Geraldine Russell of Virginia Beach, VA. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Buddy's caretaker, Kim Chatman. Memorials may be made to Olympia Cemetery, 1127 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019