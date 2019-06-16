Heyward Hood Harden WINNSBORO - Heyward Hood Harden, 71, of Winnsboro passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Orangeburg, he was the son of the late Heyward and Julia Hydrick Harden. Heyward was a Winnsboro native and graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1970 with B.S. in Pharmacy. He served the Winnsboro community as a trusted pharmacist for over forty years before retiring to spend more time with family and cheering on his beloved Gamecocks. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Black Harden; two sons, Hydrick Harden (Troy McIntyre) and Smith Harden (Meredyth); sister, Margaret Harden Lavender (Chance); and one granddaughter, Emerson. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend Meghan Cook. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Washington Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180 or to First United Methodist Church, 109 W. College Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Harden family.

