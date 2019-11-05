Heyward O. "Matt" Matthews BATESBURG- Heyward O. "Matt" Matthews, 82, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cleve Matthews Cemetery with military honors and masonic rites with Rev. Virgil Parsons and Rev. Rick Scott officiating. Active pallbearers will be Randy Anderson, Charles Baird, Gene Feaster, Joe Feaster, Johnny Feaster, Jason Feaster, Braxton Matthews and Reggie Padgett. Honorary pallbearers will be the Beulah Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class, Barbara Anderson, Marion Buster Adams, Marvin Adams, Barba Blymyes, Victory Cash, Ken and Nancy Cannon, Sheila Early, JoAnn Feaster, John Gibson, Mosphy Lake, Greg Long, Wendall Lorick, Ann Rauton, Nelson and Kay Padgett and Steven and Kayla Scott. Mr. Matthews was born in Batesburg, SC, son of the late Heyward B and Louise Lorick Matthews. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was a former deacon at the church. He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Matthews worked as a service rep for Amick Farms. He was a member of the Batesburg-Leesville Masonic Lodge #138, honorary member of the Saluda Masonic Lodge #103, American Legion Post #61, and a trust board member at MCEC. Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert Chevis "Ted" Matthews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cleve Matthews Cemetery Trust Fund c/o Susan Vance, 560 Double Bridges Road, Batesburg, SC 29006 or Beulah Baptist Church, 879 Beulah Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019