Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hildegard Byer. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 3512 Devine Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hildegard Maria Walter Byer COLUMBIA - Hildegard Maria Walter Byer, 90, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1929, in Stein on-the-Danube, Austria, the daughter of the late Maria Drexler and Richard Walter. A lady of grace and beauty, she is survived by her daughter, Marie B. Bessinger; and her son, Richard S. Byer (Kimberly) of Columbia. Hildegard was also blessed with two grandchildren, Jennifer B. Peake (Josh) of Elgin and Jamie Bessinger (Jamie) of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Cameran and Caley Peake, McKenzie, Quinn, and Carter Bessinger. She is also survived by her niece, Roswitha Ramoser and her two grandnephews, Markus and Andreas Ramoser of Austria. She was predeceased by her son, John R. Byer and his wife, Mary, her brother, Günter Walter and her sister, Frieda Klinger. Hildegard grew up swimming in the Danube and was once the jitterbug champion of Salzburg. In 1947, she met an American soldier, the late John S. Byer. They were married for nearly 30 years. They lived in Austria, Germany, France and eventually settled in Columbia, SC, where Hildegard lived for over 60 years. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Byer will be held at 10:30 o'clock, Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 9:30 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210.

Hildegard Maria Walter Byer COLUMBIA - Hildegard Maria Walter Byer, 90, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1929, in Stein on-the-Danube, Austria, the daughter of the late Maria Drexler and Richard Walter. A lady of grace and beauty, she is survived by her daughter, Marie B. Bessinger; and her son, Richard S. Byer (Kimberly) of Columbia. Hildegard was also blessed with two grandchildren, Jennifer B. Peake (Josh) of Elgin and Jamie Bessinger (Jamie) of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Cameran and Caley Peake, McKenzie, Quinn, and Carter Bessinger. She is also survived by her niece, Roswitha Ramoser and her two grandnephews, Markus and Andreas Ramoser of Austria. She was predeceased by her son, John R. Byer and his wife, Mary, her brother, Günter Walter and her sister, Frieda Klinger. Hildegard grew up swimming in the Danube and was once the jitterbug champion of Salzburg. In 1947, she met an American soldier, the late John S. Byer. They were married for nearly 30 years. They lived in Austria, Germany, France and eventually settled in Columbia, SC, where Hildegard lived for over 60 years. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Byer will be held at 10:30 o'clock, Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 9:30 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Published in The State on Feb. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.