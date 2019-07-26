Hilma Johnson Cassidy GASTON - Hilma Johnson Cassidy, 84, Of Gaston, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Williams and Rev. Calvin Snelgrove officiating. Her body will be placed in the church one hour before the service. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home. Mrs. Cassidy was born in Graztown, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles Johnson, Sr. and the late Mary Cameron Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Mendel (Squeak) Cassidy. Mrs. Cassidy was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Her life consisted of faith, family and friends. Survivors include her sons, Galen Cassidy and Glenn Cassidy both of Gaston; sister, Janet Kodrin of Yukon, Pa.; granddaughters, Courtney Gleaton and great-grand daughter, Bella Gleaton; sister-in-laws; Mavis Brown and Sarah Richardson; brother-n-law, William (Shirley) Cassidy, Johnny (Betty) Cassidy. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Johnson and Charles Johnson and sisters, Melva Anderson and Viola Newton. Culler-McAlhany in North, South Carolina is in charge of services (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 26, 2019