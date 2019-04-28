Hilton Mack Roberson, Sr. COLUMBIA - Hilton Mack Roberson, Sr., 96, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Roberson family would like to thank the staff of Heartstrings Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 500 South Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019