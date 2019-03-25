Hisako Fujimoto Hawkins LEXINGTON - Hisako Fujimoto Hawkins, 90, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born May 27, 1928 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan to the late, Hisaji Fujimoto and Mitsue Asai Fujimoto. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Jackson Creek Baptist Church with interment in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Hisako is survived by her sons, Charles Wayne Hawkins (Kenna Lewis) of Jacksonville, FL and Commander US Coast Guard Ret. Rick Hawkins (Michelle Schilling) of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Jo Ann Hawkins Shorter of Lexington; grandchildren, Katie Hawkins Montooth (Daryl) of Indiana, Joshua Hawkins of Spartanburg, Kelsey Hawkins Voge (Mason) of Missouri, Charles Wesley Shorter of Lexington and Mallory Shorter of Lexington. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Hawkins. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangement. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2019