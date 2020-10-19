H.L. "Judd" Mangum
April 20, 1930 - October 17, 2020
Blythewood, South Carolina - H.L. "Judd" Mangum, 90, of Blythewood, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born April 20, 1930, in Richland County, SC, he was a son of the late Roy Mangum and Kathryn Dent Mangum Scarborough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Thornton Mangum; son, Ronald Wayne Mangum, Sr. and his brother, Edward E. "Bud" Mangum.
Mr. Mangum was raised in Columbia and attended Columbia High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps when he was 16 years old and honorably served his country during WWII. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Mangum and his wife were the owners and operators of Mid-Carolina Travel Tours for over 20 years. Early in life, he was employed as a fireman for the City of Columbia and drove a tour bus for Trailways. Mr. Mangum also owned and operated two services stations in the Eau Claire community. He enjoyed traveling around the country with his wife and making friends all along the way. Given the opportunity, Mr. Mangum could be found working in his yard. He was a member of Killian Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Marilyn Panarello (Frank); son, Dennis Mangum (Lea); grandchildren, Ronald Jr, Christopher and Kara Mangum, Joshua and Robert Mangum, Emily Mangum Walker (Lawrence), Paul (Amanda) and Jason Perry, Joseph (LeeAnn) and Matthew (Lauren) Panarello, Ashley Panarello Gilbert; great grandchildren, Annabel and Adelyn Panarello, Trenton and Ashlyn Gilbert, Jackson Mangum, Brittney Turner (Joseph), Liam and Emma Perry, Alanna Mangum, Jamie Plunkett, Margaret and Robert Paul Perry IV; as well as a great-great grandchild, Briggs Turner.
The family will not have visitation at the funeral home but those who wish to pay their respects to Mr. Mangum may do so between the hours of 4 o'clock and 6 o'clock, Monday, October 19th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia.
The funeral service for Mr. Mangum will be private. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at 1:30 o'clock Tuesday, October 20th by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/
A public committal service with military honors will be held at 3 o'clock Tuesday, October 20th at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29204. The family will briefly greet friends following. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
The family would like to thank Mr. Mangum's caretaker, Krystal Dixon, as well as the entire staff of NHC-Parklane, especially Hall 300, for the exceptional care they provided him over the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Disabled American Veterans
, 6437 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209.
