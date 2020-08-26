1/1
Hobert Bishop
Hobert "Jay" Bishop, Retired USAF GASTON Chief Master Sergeant (E9) Hobert "Jay" Bishop, Jr., Retired USAF, passed from this world on August 15, 2020 at the age of 79, following an extended battle with cancer. Born in Roanoke, VA, Jay was already a world traveler before entering the military, completing his basic training at Fort Jackson in 1958. He spent three years in the Army and an additional 21 years in the Air Force. A true Renaissance Man, Jay's military service focused on communications and technology, but included such varied assignments as DJing for Armed Forces Radio and diving for underwater rescue operations. In civilian life, he was a professional dancer, a National Campground Host, and worked at a fish hatchery. As he explored the world on his yacht, the "Moondancer", he enjoyed scuba diving and deep-sea fishing. While touring the U.S. in his motorhome, he visited 47 of the 48 continental United States, plus Alaska. Throughout his life, he was an avid skier, skydiver, and motorcyclist. On retiring to South Carolina, he was active in several veterans and motorcycle groups. Jay is survived by his siblings, Pat (Ferdie) Luna, Jim (Carol) Whitt, Joann (Michael) Connolly, and Betty (Andre) Bee. He was also survived by his long-time girlfriend, Carol McAlpin, his uncle and best friend, Howard Sayers, and aunts, Cecille Pettry and Betty Ratcliffe, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all over the world. He was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Opal Lorraine and Joseph Bush, his father, Hobert Bishop, Sr., and siblings, Shirley Hannibal, Jerry Bishop, and Michael Whitt. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 820 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. A graveside service will follow at noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following organizations: American Legion Riders, Richland County Post 6, Patriot Guard Riders or Rolling Thunder. www.caughmansouthland.com

Published in The State on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
AUG
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
