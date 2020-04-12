Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Buford Goff Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

H. Buford Goff Jr. COLUMBIA - Homer Buford Goff Jr., age 85, passed away on April 9, 2020. Buford was born in Clinton, South Carolina to Homer Buford Goff Sr. and Martha Holt Allen Goff on March 4, 1935. Buford graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953, where he was President of the Student Body. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clemson College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Buford was president of the Class of 1957 and was active in many organizations including The Tiger Brotherhood, Blue Key, Tau Beta Pi, Student Government, Phi Kappa Phi, Pershing Rifles drill team and was recipient of the Walter Merritt Riggs Award for Outstanding Graduate in Electrical Engineering. Buford received an officer's commission in the United States Army and served his country as a Signal Corp Specialist at Fort Monmouth (New Jersey) and Redstone Arsenal (Alabama). Upon completion of his military service obligation he accepted a position with Bell Telephone Laboratories (Bell Labs) in Greensboro, North Carolina. Through the Bell Labs graduate training program, Buford attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a Master of Science Degree. While at Bell Labs Buford's work focused primarily on the development of products in conjunction with defense department contracts associated with Nike missile guidance systems. After a professionally rewarding experience at Bell Labs, Buford joined Computer Labs which was a newly organized company primarily focused on Analog Digital Converter product development for commercial usage outside of military and defense applications. In 1969 an opportunity arose which allowed Buford to return to the Midlands area to found an engineering firm based in Columbia, the childhood home town of he and his wife, Barbara. The firm of Buford Goff & Associates, Inc. provided engineering services on a national level with projects extending internationally. Buford was a licensed Professional Engineer maintaining registration to practice in 35 states and presented a wide range of engineering services in strategic disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Telecommunication, and Security Electronic Systems design. Buford retired from the firm after approximately 40 years of service. On December 28, 1957, Buford and his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Lea Dent, were married after approximately seven years of courtship. Their first child, David Leon Goff, was born in Burlington, North Carolina. Their second child, Barbara Diane Goff, was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, and their third child, Katherine Rebekah Goff, was born in Columbia, South Carolina. After returning to Columbia, Buford's activities were directed to building the engineering firm and supporting activities of the family which were primarily related to the church and school. Buford was an active member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, served as an Elder, and served on personnel & management committees. He enjoyed many years of friendships and competitive tennis at Rockbridge Club. Buford was a lifelong advocate of education and an avid supporter of Clemson University. He chaired the 50th anniversary Golden Tiger Reunion for the Class of '57. He was the chairman instrumental in coordinating, fund raising, design development and construction of the President's Park Rotunda Project. He was a founding member of the Clemson Second Century Society. He strongly believed in supporting educational opportunities regardless of economic privilege and endowed a scholarship dedicated to students in engineering disciplines. He supported the athletic programs at Clemson University through annual gifts to IPTAY. Buford was predeceased by his parents, brother Charles Wesley Goff, sister Jane Goff Berry (Jimmie), and nephew George Wesley Goff II. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara Dent Goff, son David Leon Goff, daughters Barbara Diane Goff & Katherine Goff Lockwood (Barry), granddaughter Jordan Davis Goff, grandson Bailey Dent Lockwood, granddaughters Eanes Holt Lockwood & Smith Lea Lockwood, brother Robert Allen Goff (Celeste), nephew Allen Goff (Martha), nieces Martha Berry (Greg Michels), Charli Montgomery (Jon), & Jessica Rizzo (Matt). A private family burial was held on April 11, 2020 at the Dent Family Cemetery. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held in the sanctuary of Forest Lake Presbyterian at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those that would like to honor Buford are encouraged to make a gift to one of the following: Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Capital Campaign, 6500 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or Clemson University Foundation, H. Buford Goff, Jr. Endowed Scholarship, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

