Homer E. Corley LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Homer E. Corley, will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday November 18, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. Homer is survived by his wife of 56 years Agnes B. Corley Daughters, Marie Juhl (Bill), Debbie Yandle (DJ), Son, Eddie Corley(Lindsey,Grace,Annabelle, Lorelei) Grand-Children, Zack and Jared Juhl, Mackenzie and Kara Yandle. Barr-Price Funeral Home in charge of arrangements Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2019