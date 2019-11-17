Homer Corley

Guest Book
  • "Agnes, our prayers and thought are with you and your..."
    - Mike and Connie Wood
  • "Homer I will miss you terribly. I will miss my bear hugs! I..."
    - Judy Dennis
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Love, The..."
    - Jane Waters
  • "Homer you were more than just a brother-in-law--a special..."
Service Information
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC
29071
(803)-356-4411
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
Obituary
Homer E. Corley LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Homer E. Corley, will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday November 18, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. Homer is survived by his wife of 56 years Agnes B. Corley Daughters, Marie Juhl (Bill), Debbie Yandle (DJ), Son, Eddie Corley(Lindsey,Grace,Annabelle, Lorelei) Grand-Children, Zack and Jared Juhl, Mackenzie and Kara Yandle. Barr-Price Funeral Home in charge of arrangements Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2019
