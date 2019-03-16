Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Fesperman Jr.. View Sign

Homer V. Fesperman LEXINGTON Homer V. Fesperman Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019. Homer was born June 19, 1935 in Salisbury, NC, to parents, Katherine Stillwell and Homer V. Fesperman, Sr. Homer married the love of his life, Linda Carter August 24, 1957 and celebrated over 63 years of marriage. Homer was a loving father to his two daughters, Lin Fesperman Lord and the late Kathy Fesperman Gunter. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at Washington Street UMC in Columbia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations please be sent to SC LLS, in memory of Kathy F. Gunter, or Washington Street UMC Soup Cellar. To read full obituary please visit

