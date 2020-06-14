Hope G. Spillane COLUMBIA - Hope G. Spillane of Columbia passed away on June 8, 2020, at age 81. She was the daughter of Alva Mayes Gregg and Chrystal Wellborn Gregg. Hope was born in Charleston, SC and spent her early days in McClellanville, SC. She was a graduate of Agnes Scott College and received her Master's degree in English Literature at the University of South Carolina. She dedicated her life to community with her leadership in education, church and civil affairs. She taught English and Creative Writing in Richmond, Virginia, Danville, Illinois and Columbia, SC, retiring from a lengthy and productive career at Spring Valley High School. Her students always reacted positively to her compassion, dedication and empathy for literary characters and for the students themselves. Many students went on to successful writing and other creative careers. Hope was active in the League of Women Voters and the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well a founding and long-time Board Member of Children Unlimited, Inc-an adoption agency for children with special needs. Her special places were home in Columbia, Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, Montreat, NC and Edisto Island. She grew up as the daughter of a Presbyterian Minister who held varied pastorates all of which gave her exposure to different people and approaches to life. She refined that Christian upbringing by spending summers working at the Presbyterian South Carolina Home in Montreat, NC enjoying experiences which further broadened her exposure to life. Later, Hope was a founding member and Elder of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed being a choir member, holding leadership positions and raising her children at SVPC. In later years she grew fond of Edisto Island, SC, especially as a place for her children and grandchildren to enjoy with her, especially when they would accompany her on her treks to historic island sites, landscapes and churches. Upon retirement she enjoyed her extended family more often, played bridge with her friends, and reinvigorated her poetry and short story writing. Then, surprising everybody, she very successfully pursued an advocation in painting natural landscapes and nature scenes of the SC coast and Edisto Island where she vacationed. Mrs. Spillane was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, William M. Spillane, brother Asbury Wellborn Gregg (Sandra) of Wimberley, Texas, and children Elizabeth Page Spillane Fowler (Josh) of Knoxville, Tenn., William Gregg Spillane of the home, and Russell Wayne Brown (Jeanette) of Hanahan. Also surviving are grandchildren Joshua Blake Fowler, William Jeffery Fowler Alexis Brown as well cousins Nina Bush (Joe) and Frances King (Bob) and nieces Amanda Gregg and Margaret Brooks (Tony). While her loved ones and all who knew Hope lost a remarkable lady, God gained a wonderful angel. Friends can visit with the family at the Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock. A private family prayer service follows the next morning at the Memorial Garden of SVPC with Reverend Doctor Jack Heinsohn officiating. That service shall be streamed live and viewable remotely on at 10 o'clock by going to ShivesFuneralHome.com and visiting her tribute page. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.