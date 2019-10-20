Hope Chamblee Galloway BLYTHEWOOD - Hope Chamblee Galloway, died at home in Blythewood , SC on October 1, 2019. Hope Ann Clegg was born on January 19, 1946,to Ruth and Frank Clegg Jr., in Providence, RI. After attending Marymount College, she lived in and around Atlanta, GA.In 1967 she married Jimmy Chamblee. They spent 42 years together before his death. Hope and Jimmy had one son, John (Ruby Basham), of Athens, GA, three grandchildren, Jack, Freeman, and Aurelia. On October 1, 2011, Hope married Harvey Galloway. They spent eight years traveling and living in Blythewood, SC. In addition to Harvey, John, and her grandchildren, Hope is survived by sisters ML Strausburg (David) and Ann Williams (Mike), as well as niece Megan Davidson and nephew Michael Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank Clegg III and his wife Nancy and Chris Clegg and his wife Susan, and her sister Kathy Faulkner. Hope's love of travel led to a 30-year career in hospitality.She founded and operated her own boutique incentive travel firm, There's Always Hope, Inc. Hope had a love for needlepoint, a heart for service, was beloved by her clients, and even more beloved by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Northeast Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Arrangements to be managed by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Transitions Homeless Center of Columbia, SC, or the .

