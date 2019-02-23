Horace A. Bouknight LEESVILLE - Graveside Service for Horace A. Bouknight, 70, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Union Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Smith and Rev. Bill Stone officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church 4077 Highway 378 B-L, SC 29070. Born in Lexington County, he was the son of the late George Washington and Maris Buff Bouknight. He was a member of Union Lutheran Church and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as "Duh." Mr. Bouknight owned and operated the Circle Garden and Party Shop and was retired from Mustard Coleman Construction Company. Surviving include his wife, Frances Derrick Bouknight; daughter, Mendi (Choya) Tucker; brother, Clarence Bouknight; sisters, Lois Watson and Faye Ergle; and 2 grandchildren, Derek (Abbygale) Tucker and Taylor Tucker. He was predeceased by a brother, John Bouknight and sister, Grace Corley. Barr-Price.com
