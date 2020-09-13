Horace F. Jackson COLUMBIA - A graveside inurnment Service for Horace F. Jackson, 85, of Columbia will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia SC 29206. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contribution to the church. Mr. Jackson passed Wednesday September 9, 2020 at NHC, Parklane Road. He was born in Dillion, SC and was the son of the late Haney and Daisy Moody Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a veteran of the US Army and was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a avid coin collector and retired from the SC Commission On Aging. Mr. Jackson is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margie Phillips Jackson; daughter, Jan (Michael) Jackson Mahoney and son, Darrin Jackson; grandchildren, Lindsay, Myra, Rosemary Jackson and Erik Tarte. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com