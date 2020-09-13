Horace Harmon SALUDA - Horace Rudolph Harmon, 92, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Saluda Nursing Center. Born in Saluda, he was the son of the late Daniel Byrd and Lorene Ruff Harmon, and the husband of the late Ola Mae Harmon. He was retired from Milliken in Johnston after working there for 44 years and 1 day. He was also a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and the Antique Teenagers. Surviving are a son, Roger Harmon (Brenda), four grandchildren, Hollis Lohse (Neal), Tyler Harmon, Nolan Harmon, and Kelsey Barnett (Hunter), two great-grandchildren, Parker and Aubrey Lohse, a brother-in-law, Luther Bledsoe, and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Harmon and Ann Harmon. Mr. Harmon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ola Mae Harmon, an infant son, Joel Harmon, three brothers, James, Frazier and Larry Harmon, and three sisters, Gladys Bledsoe, Edna Outz, and Vera Buffington. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Ralph Riley and the wonderful staff at Saluda Nursing Center, and his special comment, "Hey baby". A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hillary Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 363 Bethany Road, Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
.