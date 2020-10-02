1/1
Horace Shumpert
1934 - 2020
March 13, 1934 - September 29, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Funeral services for Horace LaBruce Shumpert, 86, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Edmund First Baptist Church c/o God's Messenger, 6256 Edmund Hwy., Lexington, SC 29073.
Mr. Shumpert was born March 13, 1934 in Pelion, SC and passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was a son of the late Horace Alvin Shumpert and Elmeta Joyner Shumpert Roof. He was married to L. Elizabeth Summes for 67 years.
Mr. Shumpert moved to West Columbia when he was 7 years old. He attended Pineview Elementary School then Brookland-Cayce High School. He was a member of Edmund First Baptist Church for over 20 years where he was a Deacon and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and was an avid hunter. He was the #1 "Poppie" and to his four grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Mr. Shumpert is survived by his wife, L. Elizabeth Shumpert; children, Timothy L. Shumpert (Rebecca) and Sherrie A. Shumpert Koon (Johnnie); grandchildren, Tammie (Chris), April (Brian), Brenda, Linda (Joe); great-grandchildren, B.J., Keagan, Savannah, Rhys, Dylan, Timothy; adopted sister, Reneé Didocha (Dan) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, Alvin E. Shumpert (Sebia).
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert A. Schulze, Jr. and his staff at Columbia Heart for their excellent care of Mr. Shumpert for over 40 years.
Published in The State on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
