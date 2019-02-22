Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hosea Streetman Jr.. View Sign

Hosea Taylor Streetman, Jr. GILBERT Hosea Taylor (H.T.) Streetman, Jr., 92, of Gilbert, South Carolina died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Gilbert, SC of a prolonged illness, in the arms of his loving wife. Born on April 26, 1926 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Hosea Taylor Streetman, Sr. and Emma Lord Streetman. Hosea was a proud Veteran he served in the US Navy during WWII, a period of time that instilled in him an indelible sense of service and love for his country. He worked and lived in the great Columbia area for most of his life. Before retiring from Bi-Lo Corporation after 37 years of devoted service as District Manager in the Columbia Area. He met and married his greatest love, Mary E. Pinkston Streetman. After his marriage, he moved to Mary's home on Lake Murray where they spent several years traveling abroad. Hosea was a dedicated member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also an avid Gamecock Fan. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 25 years, Mary; his children, Rusty Streetman (Deborah), Dian Crawford, Sherry Long (John) and Debbie Whitfield; stepdaughter, Kathy George and stepson, Joe Pinkston (Linda); 19 loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, of 44 years, Vivian, and 5 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial for Hosea Taylor Streetman will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Hwy., Lexington, SC 29072 with the Reverend Raymond J. Carlo, officiating. The interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family.

