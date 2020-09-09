1/1
Hosea Talmadge Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hosea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hosea Talmadge Barrett IRMO A private graveside service for Mr. Hosea Talmadge Barrett, 85, of Irmo, will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The Reverend Emery Smith will officiate. Mr. Barrett was born on December 3, 1934, in Lee County, SC, and passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Hosea was the son of the late Wilburn Barrett and Pearl Corbett Barrett. He was a longtime member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church and was the retired Postmaster with the US Postal Service. Hosea was a Gideon and served as a High School Football Referee for many years throughout South Carolina. Mr. Barrett had formerly attended the University of SC. Survivors: his loving wife, Margie Albright Barrett; daughters, Donna Woodard (Ralph) and Robin Roberts; sons, Ricky Roberts and Scott Roberts; brothers, Ted Barrett (Ellen); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Those who preceded him besides his parents were brother, Roy Barrett, and Sister, Ada Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063, or Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved