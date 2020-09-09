Hosea Talmadge Barrett IRMO A private graveside service for Mr. Hosea Talmadge Barrett, 85, of Irmo, will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The Reverend Emery Smith will officiate. Mr. Barrett was born on December 3, 1934, in Lee County, SC, and passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Hosea was the son of the late Wilburn Barrett and Pearl Corbett Barrett. He was a longtime member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church and was the retired Postmaster with the US Postal Service. Hosea was a Gideon and served as a High School Football Referee for many years throughout South Carolina. Mr. Barrett had formerly attended the University of SC. Survivors: his loving wife, Margie Albright Barrett; daughters, Donna Woodard (Ralph) and Robin Roberts; sons, Ricky Roberts and Scott Roberts; brothers, Ted Barrett (Ellen); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Those who preceded him besides his parents were brother, Roy Barrett, and Sister, Ada Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063, or Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com