Houston Moye Price 7/6/1942 - 6/13/2020 GILBERT - Houston Moye Price, 77, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2020 at home. Born in Lexington, SC, he was the son of the late Delmas & Viola Rawl Price. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lexington High School, the University of South Carolina, and earned a Master's Degree in Music from the University of Illinois. He taught music at Union College (Barbourville, Ky) and several classes at USC before moving back home due to health issues. Music was his passion; from learning the piano as a preschooler, to analyzing classical composers, to playing hymns & contemporary songs for senior groups, to composing his own pieces. It was his heart & soul! Houston is survived by his sister Juanelle (Carl) Swygert, nephews Dale (Charlotte) & Dean (Kathleen) Swygert, Hoy (Pam) Nichols, grandnephews and niece Joshua (Erin) & Christopher (Rachel) Swygert, Madison (Hampton) Caughman & Zachery Nichols, and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Heuman and Edsel Price, and nephew Alan Swygert. Special thanks to those who visited and sent cards over the years and to Michelle Tyndall for her care giving. A service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00AM, Pastor Phillip Coggins officiating. The family respectfully request that those who attend practice social distancing and follow CDC and the Church's guidelines. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (246 St Pauls Church Rd - Gilbert, SC 29054) or to one's favorite charity. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with plans. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Jun. 25, 2020.